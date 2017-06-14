Shephard, Becker score lacrosse awards

Pictured from left: CHS lacrosse team Assistant Coach Erich Nieman, Will Shephard, Chris Becker and Head Coach Jim Longo at the June 13 Section III Senior Game played at West Genesee High School. (submitted by Ann Noble Shephard)

On June 13, Cazenovia High School Lakers lacrosse players participated in the Section III Senior Game played at West Genesee High School. The Class C and D team beat their larger school opponent 10-8 with Cazenovia’s Will Shephard scoring one goal.

Long stick midfielder Chris Becker was named to the U.S. Lacrosse Boys High School All-Academic Team prior to the contest. Becker will play college lacrosse at RIT.

Shephard and Becker were named offensive and defensive players of the year for the 2017 season at Cazenovia High School.

Over 11 years, Jim Longo has coached Laker teams to a record of 192 wins and 58 losses, including five sectional titles, five regional NYS Boys Lacrosse titles, one state semi-finalist and two state finalist appearances, and two state championships in 2011 and 2013.

