Manlius Republicans nominate Holmquist for county legislature

Also give endorsements for town offices

At a recent meeting of the Town of Manlius Republican Committee, Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist was nominated for re-election to the 10th District. Holmquist has served on the county legislature since 2005. His district encompasses most of the Town of Manlius, including the villages of Manlius, Fayetteville and Minoa.

“It is a great thrill and honor to be nominated by the Republican Party,” said Holmquist. “I am excited to begin my campaign and to take my message of fiscal responsibility to the voters. I am very proud of my record as an independent voice and will continue to keep a watchful eye on county spending initiatives.”

Prior to his 12 years on the Onondaga County Legislature, Holmquist served on the Manlius Village Board and the Manlius Town Board.

Also at that same meeting, the Manlius Republicans nominated Ed Theobald for re-election as town supervisor and Karen Green, David Marnell and Vince Giordano for town board. Rounding out the Republican slate will be Town Judge Bob O’Leary, Town Clerk Allison Weber, Highway Superintendent Rob Cushing and Receiver of Taxes Laura Peschel.

“Your town government representatives work hard for you every day,” said Theobald. “It is an honor to lead the ticket once again and to work together with these dedicated public servants who bring with them the experience and knowledge to continue to make the Town of Manlius such a great place to live and raise a family.”

Election Day is November 7.

