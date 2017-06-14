LETTER: The view from the chef’s table at Anne Burrell’s new restaurant was fantastic

"It was Day 8 since the restaurant's debut. Anne told us we were the first Cazenovian's to visit!" Hooley said. (courtesy Chip Hooley)

To the editor:

Its 7 a.m. Sunday morning, June 4, and I am sitting in the lobby of a very cool hotel in Brooklyn thinking about last night’s dinner.

My wife, Jennifer, and I were lucky enough to eat at Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge. The “Anne” is Cazenovia’s own Anne Burrell. This is her new restaurant located on Smith Street in Brooklyn.

As we walked up to the restaurant we were greeted by Anne and her huge smile. She was making some finishing touches to an outside window box as she was getting prepared for what proved to be a very busy evening.

The restaurant made us smile the second we walked in. Loaded with fun furnishings and finishing touches that can only be done justice to if they are explained by Anne. If you do go make sure to check out the wall paper in the bathroom.

Now on to the menu. Something fun for everyone. We enjoyed Raw Asparagus Salad, Roasted Cauliflower Steak and Dry Rubbed Ribeye. My favorite was Hogs in Hoodies, Anne’s take on Pigs in a Blanket. The food was outstanding start to finish and proof of that could be seen by our empty plates as the dishes were carried away.

When you go ask if the Chef’s table is available. This is a counter bar with just four seats overlooking an open kitchen. We got to watch Anne close-up do her thing … and it was a blast!

Anne, thanks again for a great evening, we will be back.

Chip Hooley

Cazenovia

