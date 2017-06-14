LETTER: Moving forward on green energy

To the editor:

Was reading the week of the 31st edition of the Eagle Bulletin about the residents speaking on the potential 14 acre solar array on the very east side of the Town of Manlius near to where I live (actually beyond the new casino). I could understand why some speakers have concerns, but wondered if they were concerned with air pollution from any fossil burning energy plants, or even being downwind of the nuclear plants. I read that the array will be hard to see from existing roadways.

The June 4 Post-Standard had an article about a coal burning power plant near Ithaca trying to get an OK to convert to natural gas, having some difficulties getting approval for that, so now trying to get approval for going one step further and installing a solar array by their existing plant. Hooray for them looking towards the future. That company should be applauded by all who think it’s time to move forward toward having a pollution free energy source … something nice to leave for future generations, don’t ‘cha think…

Michael McCabe

Chittenango

