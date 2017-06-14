EAST SYRACUSE: Input needed for possible parks project

Jun 14, 2017 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Government
By Hayleigh Gowans
Staff Writer
The Village of East Syracuse is seeking community support and ideas for a possible grant application to develop a pocket park on the corner of East Ellis and North Center Streets in the village.
Village engineers and representatives will host a workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the municipal building, 204 N. Center St. in East Syracuse. The village is planning to apply for New York State Consolidated Funding Application grants, and would like to try to build a pocket park on the corner of East Ellis and North Center Streets.
At the workshop, village engineers will provide a brief presentation of the plans for the grant so far, and then community members and village representatives will split into groups to brainstorm ideas to try to reach a consensus on what will work for the project.
In the past, NYS CFA grant have been used for projects like the sewer system, but earlier this year the village board voted to put a focus on smaller projects like updating and developing parks in the village. The NYS CFA grant application this pocket park project is being included in is due by the end of July.
For more information, contact the village clerk at 315-437-3541.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
