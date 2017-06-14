Cazenovia College Equine Center hosts EAP regional training

United States Hunter Jumper Association’s program is from June 12-16

Cazenovia College is a host site for the 2017 Emerging Athletes Program (EAP) Regional Training Sessions presented by the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA). The training session is June 12-16 at the Cazenovia College Equine Education Center where sessions are held over five days with athletes participating in mounted flatwork, gymnastics exercises and coursework, as well as intensive stable management lessons.

This session is one of 10 presented throughout the country.

Cazenovia College’s program is attended by:

•Hayley Antonelli, 16, Bethesda, MD

•Maggie Fraley, 16, White Haven, PA

•Sam Koeppel, 14, Mount Sinai, NY

•Gabrielle Baker, 19, Phoenix, NY

•Kendra R Duggleby, 17, Cleveland, NY

•Sydney Eller, 18, Ferguson, NC

•Carlie Genecco, 16, Troy, NY

•Eliza Gretok, 19, Woodward, PA

•Hallie Grimes, 14, Houston, TX

•Alexis Imburgia, 17, Pittsford, NY

•Kathleen Perry, 20, Charlottesville, VA

•Sophie Potvin-Begin, 19, Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada

•Hallie Rush, 13, Murfreesboro, TN

Gabrielle Baker and Hallie Rush were awarded EAP Grants to assist with the costs of participating in the EAP Regional Training Session, due to the generosity of USHJA Zones 2 and 4 committees and the USHJA Foundation.

At Cazenovia College, USHJA Certified Trainer and “R” Hunter and Hunter Equitation Judge Geoff Teall will lead mounted instruction with Colleen Reed leading stable management. Athletes at the Cazenovia session will also have an opportunity to visit John Madden Sales, home of Olympian Beezie Madden, and participate in an anatomy discussion with Professor Carol Buckhout.

Those interested in auditing the mounted portions of the clinic may participate Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The auditing fee is $15 a day or $50 for the week.

“Cazenovia College is honored to be a host for this EAP regional training session,” said Professor Barb Lindberg. “The USHJA is to be commended for their work in helping to educate young riders, a value we at Cazenovia obviously prize as well.”

The EAP Committee will select 16 riders and several stable managers from the EAP Regional Training Sessions to attend the 2017 EAP National Training Session Nov. 9-12 at the George M. Humphrey Equestrian Center at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, where they will learn from Olympian Peter Wylde and stable manager Anne Thornbury.

For more information about the United States Hunter Jumper Association visit ushja.org.

