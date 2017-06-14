Cazenovia Artisans announces five new members

Reception to be held for Taddeus Retz and Visiting Artist Carol Crolick

Five new members have joined Cazenovia Artisans and their work is now on display at the gallery on Albany Street: Nancy Lee, Maria Wiklund, Betsy Sio, Shawn Halperin and Leslie Green Guilbault.

Nancy Lee and her husband, Bob, started Balsam Rose Soap Company five years ago. Their soaps are plant-based with no artificial scents or colors. The ingredients are natural, sustainable and many are sourced locally.

Maria Wiklund grew up in Sweden has always been infatuated with fabrics. She moved to this country in 2009, set up her workshop and dove into felting, specifically, nuno felting, where wool fibers are merged with silk and other natural fibers through felting. Maria also makes other accessories like small purses and pins.

Betsy Sio, an art educator and maker of art in various mediums for years, came back to creating jewelry after studying at Haystack School of Craft. Appreciating the artwork on real tin cans (olive oil cans, vintage cans, etc.) she creates uncommon, repurposed colorful, lightweight jewelry with a nod to the environment.

Shawn Halperin studied at The Arts Student League, Cazenovia Collage and Syracuse University. Working in different mediums and especially interested in the combination of mediums, Shawn’s wood carvings and framed mixed media collages shine with her perception of what she sees and feels in the natural world around her.

Leslie Green Guilbault came to pottery after spending years in the “cubicle life.” Leslie is constantly experimenting with clay and surface decoration and has developed many different lines. Her botanical collection (carved and painted designs on bowls and vases) and her Colorshot Collection (bright, lively colors on functional serving pieces) are now in the gallery.

Coming up at Cazenovia Artisans, Fayetteville-Manlius 2015 graduate Taddeus Retz, along with his paintings, will be celebrated at a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 16 at the gallery. Instead of attending to college after high school, he has been doing an in depth independent study of the “masters,” which shows in his understanding of light, tone and composition in his paintings.

The Artisans’ Visiting Artist for the month of June is basket maker Carol Crolick. Carol has been making and teaching basket weaving in the hopes of preserving this ancient craft. She makes Nantucket and Shaker baskets as well as more traditional rattan baskets.

For more information, visit cazenoviaartisans.com.

