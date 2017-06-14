Canton Woods Senior Center – Eleanor Schurman: A life well lived

By Ruth Troy

Director

Baldwinsville resident Eleanor Schurman passed away recently. Eleanor was just a few weeks shy of her 107th birthday! On behalf of Canton Woods Senior Center, we extend condolences to Eleanor’s family. I was privileged to know Eleanor, and will miss her positive view of life and genuine candor. During her retirement Eleanor volunteered at Canton Woods, Meals on Wheels and Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place). A life well lived!

—

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures have arrived! It is beginning to feel much more like summer. Be sure to take time to enjoy the fun festivities and food of the season.

Art Group meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Canton Woods. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher, Mike Conway. The group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Bottoms Up: A Short History of Brewing in Syracuse will be brought to you by the Onondaga Historical Association. As the Historical Association’s program description states, beer has been made in the Syracuse area since as early as the 1790s. This program reviews its local history, ties to various ethnic neighborhoods, struggles with the Temperance Movement and the Depression and its revival in the late 20th century with both local brewpubs and national industrial giants. This interesting program is slated 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

Abbott Farms’ Nancy Abbott will visit Canton Woods at 11:30 a.m. on Friday June 23. Mrs. Abbott is one of Canton Woods’ favorite speakers. Because of her vast knowledge, she is an amazing resource. This season she will share information on fruits and vegetables for 2017.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Wednesday June 21, the menu includes Salt City Fried Chicken, seasoned red skin potato wedges, creamy broccoli salad and tropical fruit. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

