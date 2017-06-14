 

Jun 14, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Obituaries

Betsy Miller Hughes, 88, of Syracuse, formerly of Fair Haven, passed away on June 12, 2017. Predeceased in 2014 by Bob, her husband of 65 years, left to cherish her memory are her children Robin (John) Thomas of Vashon Island, WA; Debbie (Ralph) Stamp of Cleveland, N.Y.; Jody (Marty) Satalin of Syracuse; Scott (Maureen) Hughes of Clinton, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Bobbie (Vince) Mascia of Stuart, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Betsy was born on Oct. 11, 1928. She grew up in Baldwinsville and worked as a secretary for the Baldwinsville High School following her 1946 graduation. She was an accomplished diver and was proud of her time as a life guard during WWII at Fair Haven Beach State Park where she met Bob in 1946.
Following her marriage in 1948, they raised their family in Lysander. She was best known in the area for Betsy’s Homemade Bread which she baked and distributed via local retailers to help build a summer and ultimately year-round home at her beloved Fair Haven. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved flower gardening and golf, was the Fair Haven Weather Watcher for Channel 9 and volunteered in various village activities including being a founding member of the Save our Fourth Association (S.O.F.A.).
Betsy will be missed by family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Fair Haven Community Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Services of Central New York.
Contributions may be made in Betsy’s memory to S.O.F.A., P. O. Box 13, Fair Haven, NY 13064.

