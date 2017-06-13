Syracuse police make arrest in Erie Blvd robbery investigation

Jun 13, 2017 Jason Emerson Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Daniel Argy
Syracuse police have arrested a 25-year-old Syracuse man in regard to a reported robbery at the Speedway on Erie Blvd East.
According to police, at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Monday, June 12, Syracuse police responded to a report that a male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect made motions like he had a weapon, but no weapon was displayed. The cashier complied with the suspect’s orders and gave the suspect approximately $120, after which the suspect left the store on foot, headed east on Erie Boulevard, police said.
While investigating the incident, Officer Tanya Dominguez observed a male matching the description of the suspect in the 200 block of N. State Street. The male was identified as Daniel Argy of 527 Court Street, Syracuse. Argy was positively identified as the suspect in the robbery. He was taken into custody without incident.
Argy was arrested and charged with robbery in the third degree. Argy was lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending his arraignment.
Jun 13, 2017