Stirpe secures funding for local library projects

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Libraries in Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s district are wrapping up renovation projects made possible by grants that Stirpe helped secure in the 2016-17 state budget.

Two branches of the North Onondaga Public Library and the Manlius Library received a combined $120,000 through the State Aid for Library Construction program. As a result, the libraries have been able to make the following energy-efficiency and accessibility improvements to their facilities:

• NOPL at Brewerton: $10,010 for the installation of solar shades and upgrades to interior and exterior lighting fixtures

• NOPL at North Syracuse: $97,500 for a new roof

• Manlius Library: $14,205 to complete interior safety and accessibility renovations

“We’re lucky to have so many great public libraries in our region — they’re a critical resource for our communities and provide a safe environment for people of all ages to learn and expand their horizons,” Stirpe said in a statement. “This funding will help upgrade our local libraries, make them more energy efficient and ensure they’re compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

“We have legislators in Onondaga County that know a lot about libraries and actually take meaningful action to support them,” said NOPL Director Kate McCaffrey, adding, “We’re really grateful for that.”

McCaffrey said Stirpe and his state senate counterparts, Sen. David Valesky and Sen. John DeFrancisco, consistently show support for their districts’ libraries.

NOPL at North Syracuse replaced its roof this past spring, and the Brewerton branch completed its renovations in September 2016. All exterior and interior lights were converted to LED, according to NOPL at Brewerton Manager Nancy Boisseau.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to upgrade the libraries and save the taxpayers money,” Boisseau said.

Boisseau estimated that NOPL at Brewerton will save $2,000 per year in energy costs.

The solar window shades installed at Brewerton have been a boon to librarygoers as well.

“Patrons are finding those really comfortable, especially the ones who use computers,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey said the Cicero branch of NOPL underwent renovations made possible by a previous grant.

“We’ve found it’s made a significant difference,” she said.

In Manlius, the library made much-needed upgrades to its safety and security systems. The library also improved accessibility for people with disabilities by upgrading doors and making modifications to library materials.

For a complete list of library grant awards for the 2016-17 fiscal year, visit bit.ly/nyslib1617.

