Skaneateles DWI arrest

On June 9th at 1:30am Skaneateles Police arrested Eric Simmons, 35, of Mottville for a Felony DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. While Officer Nemeti was traveling eastbound on W. Genesee St the plate reader on his patrol vehicle hit on a car that was westbound indicating that the vehicle had a suspended/revoked registration. After stopping the vehicle Officer Nemeti determined that the operator was intoxicated and subsequently arrested the operator for DWI. The charge was a Felony based on a prior conviction for DWI within the past 10 years. Simmons was issued traffic tickets for the charges and released into the custody of his attorney.

