Rotary Father’s Day pancake breakfast Sunday

Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast Sunday, June 18

Skaneateles is one place on earth where Father’s Day is associated with pancakes. For generations, Father’s Day in Skaneateles means gathering up the family and heading over to the Austin Park Pavilion for a chance to see and celebrate with hundreds of friends while eating pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage.

For Rotarians like Dana Coye, it means even more. It means working hard all day long (and for days and weeks ahead of time while preparing) to raise enough money for the Rotary Club to support a multitude of community projects and programs all year long. The breakfast is the club’s biggest fundraiser – along with being a community service: one giant breakfast party, complete with community band and balloons.

The annual breakfast has been a tradition in Skaneateles for 49 years, and Coye has been around from the start. He remembers the first years, when the breakfast was a fly-in at the Skaneateles airport. He has seen generations grow up while working or eating at the breakfast.

The 49th Annual Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast at the Austin Park Allyn Pavilion is Sunday June 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, orange juice, milk and coffee.

This year, Superintendent Ken Slentz, a new Rotarian, will be flipping pancakes along with longtime Rotarians like David Lee. New Rotarian Jamie Ciaccio will join the pancake batter mixing team. An army of high school students, many from the Interact Club, will fill and sell hundreds of helium balloons. People whose lives have been enriched by the Rotary Youth Exchange program will be on the floor, serving coffee and juice. That includes Carter Stregiel and Malcolm Lombardi, who will go abroad for this coming school year.

Planning a breakfast party for more than 3,000 people is a big task, coordinated this year by Rotarian Mary Giroux. “It’s a well-oiled machine”, Giroux said at Thursday’s Rotary meeting after going over the massive chart and extending an extensive thank you to committee chair people and to all Rotarians, who will put in seven plus hours on Sunday.

The proceeds from this and other Rotary events go towards the club’s Worthy Cause programs such as international youth exchange, the local food pantries and outreach program, the YMCA, school scholarships as well as may other local charities and organizations. Funds also support many on-going community service projects and improvements like the Rotary Pavilion at the Town Conservation Area, renovations of the public restrooms under the Clift Park gazebo, and many improvements to the Austin Park play and recreation facilities.

Tickets may be purchased at Roland’s, the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, the SECNY Federal Credit Union, and from Rotarians at TOPS Food Market, or at the door. Adults, $7; Children 12 and under $4; and 5 and under free.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story