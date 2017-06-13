Lions Club announces latest students of the month

Jana Harris, a senior at Cazenovia High School has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for March 2017. Jana is the daughter of Todd and Jyoti Harris of Cazenovia.

Jana’s nomination is by staff member Amy Costello Haube and reads as follows:

“Jana Harris is the class of 2017 treasurer – a job she takes very seriously. Jana has made it her mission to raise enough money so that she and her classmates can have a spectacular senior ball. Jana is driven to achieve any goal she sets and follows a project through to the end. Jana, with her fellow class officers, have recently organized the first ever ‘Spring Fling’ at Cazenovia High School, which was very profitable for the senior class. This allowed Senior Ball tickets to be kept to a minimum.

Recently Jana has spent time brainstorming for a commencement speaker. She was motivated to compose a letter to formally invite Vice President Biden to fill that position. It was an exciting project for her and her friend Hannah Emhoff. Jana actually handed Vice President Biden the letter when he visited Colgate University recently (a copy of the letter is attached). Vice President Biden was extremely gracious and took a selfie with Jana’s phone. Jana goes above and beyond for her class and those that need a bit of extra support. She is a caring individual, always willing to step up and get things done.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is pleased to recognize Jana for her service to her school and to others.

Patrick Linck, an eighth grade student at Cazenovia High School has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for April 2017. Patrick is the son of Melissa and Kevin Linck of Cazenovia.

Patrick’s nomination, by faculty member Brian Ellithorpe reads as follows:

“Patrick is a phenomenal student-athlete. His maturity is beyond his years. He is the type of student who is always looking for ways to help, not only teachers but also his fellow classmates. He is one of the most polite young men this school has to offer and despite being in the eighth grade; I feel he is very deserving of this award.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is pleased to recognize Patrick for his service to his classmates and the school.

Student of the Month nominations can be made by students, school staff members, parents or community members. Nomination forms are available from the principal’s office at Cazenovia High School or from the Cazenovia Lions Club.

