From the mailbag: At petition time, learn about candidates for office

To the editor:

Make an informed decision.

During the next few weeks, political committee members and their friends will be knocking on doors asking their fellow party members to sign nominating petitions for this fall’s election. All I ask is that when someone comes to your door, ask them to tell you something about the candidates they are carrying petitions for and why they think you should sign for that person. Carrying petitions is a painstaking but necessary step in the political election process. Whoever is asking you to sign the petition should be able to tell you why that person should represent their political party and why they would be good for the town of Lysander. If the person carrying the petition is one of the candidates, ask them why they decided to run, what they have done, will do or will continue to do for the town of Lysander. If the answers are not sufficient, you should think twice about signing. Your signature will help determine who is on the ballot in November.

Kevin Rode

Lysander

