From the Assembly: Dairy month celebrates state’s largest ag sector

June is National Dairy Month — a time set aside to recognize dairy farmers and the impact dairy farming has on our economy. National Dairy Month started in 1937 to promote drinking milk and has evolved into a way to celebrate our dedicated dairy farmers who produce milk, award-winning cheeses and value-added dairy products.

Dairy farming represents the largest component of the state’s agricultural sector and accounts for nearly half of all agricultural receipts in New York. New York has more than 5,000 dairy farms with a total of more than 600,000 dairy cows. In 2015, 14.1 billion pounds of milk was produced in New York, which was approximately 7 percent of the country’s total milk supply. Additionally, 8.5 percent of the nation’s dairy processing plants are located in the state, which is more than 100 plants. In recent years, Greek yogurt has created another market for fluid milk in addition to cheese, ice cream, butter, and other value-added dairy products.

Dairy producers and co-ops have made smart business decisions over the years to produce more dairy products. This production and branding creates a higher demand for milk. According to National Agriculture Statistics, approximately 25 percent of the state’s milk production is used for fluid milk consumption. The rest is used to produce cheese, cottage cheese, butter, yogurt and ice cream.

Agriculture and the dairy industry are economic drivers. Economists estimate the overall dairy industry both for manufacturing and farming employs more than 19,000 New Yorkers. In addition, for every job created at a dairy processing plant, it is estimated several more jobs are created in the surrounding economy. For example, the total sale of milk in 2012 for Jefferson, Onondaga and Oswego counties was $208 million, but the economic impact is estimated to be $416 million. Farmers rely on suppliers, plants, restaurants, transportation, retail, and sales outlets to operate. All of this supports the overall economy.

Dairy farmers are one of this state’s greatest assets. They work hard to provide the foundation for excellent homegrown milk and value-added products that all New Yorkers can be proud of and enjoy. We are fortunate in this area to have so many award-winning products made in our own backyards and available for sale at local farm stands, farmers’ markets and supermarkets. If you have any questions or comments or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office by mail at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, New York 13069, by email at barclaw@assembly.state.ny.us or by calling (315) 598-5185.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story