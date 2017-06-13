Few speak at second public hearing on proposed plastic bag ban

The Madison County Board of Supervisors this week held its second public hearing about the proposed plastic grocery bag ban in the county. While the meeting room was standing room only during the June 13 hearing, only three people spoke: two in favor of the ban and one against.

Ten-year-old Timothy Burnett, a member of Cub Scout Pack 7 in Munnsville, was the star of the hearing, offering up facts and figures about plastic bags and their detrimental effect on the environment, based on his own research and talks with various county officials. He said using reusable tote bags instead of plastic bags just makes sense.

“I may only be 10 years old, but I care about the environment,” he said.

The proposed law, entitled “carryout bag reduction,” introduced by Town of Lebanon Supervisor James Goldstein, seeks to protect the environment, reduce pollution, control litter and improve the aesthetics of the county by eliminating the single-use plastic carryout bag from certain retail stores.

According to the legislation, the ban would affect “certain covered wholesale and retail stores that sell personal, consumer or household items including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, hardware stores, food marts, pharmacies, apparel stores, home centers, stationary and office supply stores.” Certain sellers such as food service establishments and liquor stores would be exempt from the ban.

The first public hearing on the law, on May 9, was attended by numerous people and saw dozens of county residents – as well as environmental advocates, small business owners and grocery industry lobbyists – offer their opinions on the proposed plastic bag ban, with more people speaking against it than for it.

After the three people spoke during the June 13 public hearing, the board unanimously voted to close the public hearing. However, Town of Lebanon Supervisor James Goldstein, who introduced the bill, said his committee plans to hold an evening public hearing on the ban, after receiving numerous requests from county residents who want to speak but cannot attend hearings during the work day.

That evening public hearing has not been scheduled at this time.

