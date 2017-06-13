F-M drama club wins two high school theater awards

Fayetteville-Manlius High School performed “The Phantom of the Opera as their spring musical, qualifying for nine Syracuse High School Theatre Awards as a result. (Submitted Photo)

‘Phantom of the Opera” performance garners outstanding actress, outstanding music director

By Jason Emerson

Fayetteville-Manlius High School’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera” this year took home two statues from the Syracuse High School Theatre Awards last week. Sophomore Mika Sajnog won Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role while Shawn Hebert won Outstanding Music Director.

“It’s a thrill to be acknowledged by the Syracuse Theater community for the labor of love that was ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ at Fayetteville-Manlius,” said Hebert. “However, the award really goes to the students who were involved. Without extremely motivated and talented students who supported each other and who worked incredibly hard, the show would never have been a success. I couldn’t be more proud of them for their hard work and great attitude.”

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards, sponsored by the Syracuse Post Standard and The Landmark Theater, celebrate and recognize local student achievements in the production and performance of theater.

Each year, the SHSTA committee calls for interested schools to enter the competition early in the year. A team of volunteer judges from the local theater scene attends several plays each, then undergoes an adjudication process to calibrate their ratings, according to sponsor information. Awards are handed out in 14 categories, including best overall production, outstanding lead and supporting actor roles, best chorus, orchestra, director and more.

In addition to the two categories for which it won awards, Fayetteville-Manlius High School received seven additional nominations, including Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role – senior Elizabeth McCrohan, Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role – senior Lucien Hale, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – junior Lindsey Puc, Outstanding Performance by a Student Orchestra, Outstanding Stage Crew and Rising Star – Sophomore Marco Giacona.

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards were presented Sunday, June 4, at the Landmark Theatre in a Tony Awards-inspired production featuring hundreds of high school performers and the participation of cast, crew and orchestra members from local schools and the community. Fourteen awards were presented throughout the evening, punctuated by theatrical performances by six participating schools and a large combined ensemble.

The top award of the evening — Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical — went to Oneida High School’s 2017 production of “Les Miserables,” which also took home awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role (Kevin Spooner as Jean Valjean), Outstanding Director (Brett Bogardus) and Outstanding Production Number (“One Day More”).

Oswego High School’s “Anything Goes,” saw wins for Nolan Callahan (Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble/Chorus, while Skaneateles High School was recognized with Madeline Van Riper’s award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for “The Addams Family,” and Cazenovia High School was recognized with Jonathan Benn’s Rising Star award for his performance in “Forty-Second Street.”

