DeFrancisco honors Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award recipients

State Senator John A. DeFrancisco with high school students during a special New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award Program ceremony held at the State Office Building in Syracuse on June 2. (submitted photo)

State Senator John A. DeFrancisco recognized 16 outstanding high school students from throughout the Central New York community during a special New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award Program ceremony held at the State Office Building in Syracuse on June 2.

The students honored were Eric Antosh (Jamesville-DeWitt), Thomas Armenta (Jamesville-DeWitt), Kevin Burkhart (Bishop Ludden), Lucas Burnette (Bishop Grimes), Jack Carpenter (Christian Brothers Academy), Aimee Comanici (Jamesville-DeWitt), Arthur Germakovski (Solvay), Abigail Herrington (Pine Grove), Aiden Keenan (Bishop Grimes), Sophie Kush (Skaneateles), Kendall Mancuso (Bishop Grimes), Patrick Penfield (Charles W. Baker), Danielle Rauch (Bishop Ludden), Ian Tills (Bishop Ludden), Isabella Vlassis (Christian Brothers Academy), and Alexander Wulff (Skaneateles).

The NYS Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award Program honors junior and senior high school students, who excel academically while dedicating their time to various extra-curricular and volunteer activities. Students were nominated by their guidance counselors, teachers and/or other school faculty members for demonstrating strong leadership within their schools and for serving as positive role models.

