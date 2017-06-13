Cazenovians raise over $2,000 in Ride for Missing Children

Cazenovia residents, from left, Amy Marchbanks, Maggie Johnson, Liam Johnson and Matt Marchbanks were among the 500 cyclists who participated in the 21st Annual Ride for Missing Children to raise funds for the Mohawk Valley chapter of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 2. (submitted photo)

Cazenovia residents Amy Marchbanks, Maggie Johnson, Liam Johnson and Matt Marchbanks were among the 500 cyclists who participated in the 21st Annual Ride for Missing Children to raise funds for the Mohawk Valley chapter of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 2. More than $2,000 was raised by Team Marchbanks/Johnson thanks to the generosity of donor pledges. The fundraiser total was $327,230.

