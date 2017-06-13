Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?

Baldwinsville History Mystery: June 14, 2017

Question: Many homes of this simple Greek Revival style were built in Baldwinsville between 1830 and 1875. The one seen in this 1897 photo retains its essential architectural integrity yet today. The photo is titled “Three Wonderful Kids: The pride of … Street.” Can you identify the house or the street or the children?

Last week’s answer: The early wheelchair in last week’s photo belongs to the Female Charitable Society. It was the very first piece of medical equipment loaned to a Baldwinsville resident and was the foundation for the beginning of the medical loan closet.

Currently the loan closet has around 2500 pieces of durable medical equipment available free to the residents of the Baldwinsville school district. The inventory includes walkers, seated walkers, roll-a-bouts, crutches, wheelchairs, hospitable beds, commodes, bath seats, toilet and bath rails, lift chairs, etc. Items can be borrowed by coming to the loan closet between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 10 River St.

While many guesses were submitted for this week’s mystery, only Martha Hosey, who submitted her answer through our Facebook page, got it right.

The Female Charitable Society of the Village of Baldwinsville is celebrating its 200th anniversary on June 17 at the Presbyterian Christian Education Center.

Did you know that anyone can be a member by paying the annual $5 dues? There are no obligations involved with the membership, just a desire to help do more for the community. Males are also welcome to be members.

Contact Editor Sarah Hall at editor@baldwinsvillemessenger.com or leave a message at 434-8889 ext. 310 with your guess by 5 p.m. Friday (please leave the information in the message; we are not generally able to return calls regarding History Mystery responses). If you are the first person to correctly identify an element in the photo, your name and guess will appear in next week’s Messenger, along with another History Mystery feature. History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story