Jun 12, 2017 Milestones, Star Review

North Syracuse resident Jack Steinbach celebrates 101st birthday

North Syracuse resident Jack Steinbach, formerly of Brewerton, turned 101 years old June 5. He celebrated with his daughter, Luella (Frank) Bulawa of Cleveland, and his twin sons, Ronald (Diana) of Constantia and Donald of North Syracuse.

Born in 1916, Jack was raised on Syracuse’s North Side, where he played football as a teenager. He began fishing the waters of Oneida Lake at the young age of 3, and was an avid fisherman for over 95 years.

Jack and his wife, Penny, moved to Brewerton in 1960, where he resided until recently. Today, he lives with his son, Don, in North Syracuse.

