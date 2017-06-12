From the town clerk: Mosquito Beater available at town hall

Jun 12, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Health, Point of View
Lysander Town Clerk
Dear residents,
Mosquitos can not only be a nuisance, but a threat to the health of our community. As such, I am pleased to announce that, once again, the Department of Environmental Conservation has delivered to my office Mosquito Beater, a Bonide product, in water-soluble pouches.
Upon dissolving, thousands of floating granules quickly and evenly release an active ingredient across the surface of any standing water, ornamental ponds, flowerpots, rain barrels and old tires. The DEC has provided these items to our office free of charge, and they are available to property owners or lessees free of charge as well. So please stop by the town clerk’s office and pick up a package while supplies last.
Be sure to refer to our website townlysander.org for messages and hours of operation, or call my office with questions at (315) 638-0224.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
