Jun 12, 2017 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Father’s Day to be celebrated at the Octagon House

Join us Sunday, June 18th for a picnic out on the lawn ~ we’re serving homemade strawberry shortcakes! We make ’em with pound cake, berries, ice cream, and whipped cream, and enjoy a refreshing drink on the side. Father’s treated to a free shortcake, when they buy one for a child in attendance!

Location: The Octagon House Museum
Date: June 18th., 12 pm – 4 pm

Admission: $4.00 per shortcake

