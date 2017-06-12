Father’s Day to be celebrated at the Octagon House

Join us Sunday, June 18th for a picnic out on the lawn ~ we’re serving homemade strawberry shortcakes! We make ’em with pound cake, berries, ice cream, and whipped cream, and enjoy a refreshing drink on the side. Father’s treated to a free shortcake, when they buy one for a child in attendance!

Location: The Octagon House Museum

Date: June 18th., 12 pm – 4 pm

Admission: $4.00 per shortcake