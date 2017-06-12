Father’s Day to be celebrated at the Octagon House

Jun 12, 2017 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press
Join us Sunday, June 18th for a picnic out on the lawn ~ we’re serving homemade strawberry shortcakes! We make ’em with pound cake, berries, ice cream, and whipped cream, and enjoy a refreshing drink on the side. Father’s treated to a free shortcake, when they buy one for a child in attendance!
Location: The Octagon House Museum
Date: June 18th., 12 pm – 4 pm
Admission: $4.00 per shortcake
Jun 12, 2017 0
Jun 12, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 12, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017