Ducks in a row: Rotary announces race winners for Seneca River Day

Jun 12, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Nonprofits
Photos by Sally Fedrizzi
Baldwinsville Rotary congratulates the twelve winners of this year’s Great Seneca River Duck Race, held at Mercer Park on June 10. Winners received prizes ranging from $1,000 in cash to a family membership at the Northwest YMCA, all of which were donations from local businesses and individuals.
Here are the winners in prize order:
It is not a clerical error that the second and third prize winners share the same name. It is a first for the duck race that the same person won two big prizes and proof that buying multiple duck tickets can pay off!
The club sold 2,819 ducks, breaking their record for the second year in a row. The tickets are sold online at BaldwinsvilleRotary.org, through mailers sent to previous ticket-buyers and by members of the club that sell to family, friends and with booths set up at local businesses like Kinney’s, Rite Aid, Abbott’s Farms and the local farmer’s market. Each duck ticket is $5 and the money all goes to the Baldwinsville Rotary Club.
Thanks to successful fundraisers like Seneca River Day, the club has been able to use that money to give back almost $30,000 in the past year. Contributions go to the local food pantry, to support veterans, provide scholarships and to other service groups like Boy Scouts. The club also sponsored the purchase of a new bladder scanner for McHarrie Life residents, purchased dictionaries for all third-grade students in the school district (an annual program) and is working on sending a corn grinding mill to a village in Zimbabwe.
Baldwinsville Rotary thanks their sponsors, everyone who bought duck tickets, all of the volunteers that plan and work during the event, everyone who came out to Mercer Park for the special day and all the vendors, musicians and entertainment that helped make the day fun and lively. It is truly a community effort to create this community event.
The Baldwinsville Rotary Club is a service organization that has been giving back to the community for over 40 years. Members work together to raise money and find helpful ways to put it back into the community, through scholarships, supporting other organizations and implementing programs. The club is also very social, having fun while working together for the greater good. Guests are always welcome to come to a meeting and learn more. The club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays or noon Wednesdays at the Red Mill Inn. Be sure to check the schedule at BaldwinsvilleRotary.org in case there is something special going on.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
