Ducks in a row: Rotary announces race winners for Seneca River Day

Photos by Sally Fedrizzi

A record number of ducks went into the Seneca River for the 2017 race

Baldwinsville Rotary congratulates the twelve winners of this year’s Great Seneca River Duck Race, held at Mercer Park on June 10. Winners received prizes ranging from $1,000 in cash to a family membership at the Northwest YMCA, all of which were donations from local businesses and individuals.

Here are the winners in prize order:

1st Prize: Robert Bigelow, of Phoenix

2nd Prize: Laurie Lucio, of Baldwinsville

3rd Prize: Laurie Lucio, of Baldwinsville

4th Prize: Leo Duger, of Plainville

5th Prize: Tom Rasbeck, of Baldwinsville

6th Prize: Lois Agne, of Baldwinsville

7th Prize: SuperKind Imports, of Baldwinsville

8th Prize: Pat Garcia, of Baldwinsville

9th Prize: Chuck Schmutz, of Baldwinsville

10th Prize: Aimee Zeman

11th Prize: Fred Schockt

12th Prize: Peggy Lathrop, of Baldwinsville

It is not a clerical error that the second and third prize winners share the same name. It is a first for the duck race that the same person won two big prizes and proof that buying multiple duck tickets can pay off!

The club sold 2,819 ducks, breaking their record for the second year in a row. The tickets are sold online at BaldwinsvilleRotary.org, through mailers sent to previous ticket-buyers and by members of the club that sell to family, friends and with booths set up at local businesses like Kinney’s, Rite Aid, Abbott’s Farms and the local farmer’s market. Each duck ticket is $5 and the money all goes to the Baldwinsville Rotary Club.

Thanks to successful fundraisers like Seneca River Day, the club has been able to use that money to give back almost $30,000 in the past year. Contributions go to the local food pantry, to support veterans, provide scholarships and to other service groups like Boy Scouts. The club also sponsored the purchase of a new bladder scanner for McHarrie Life residents, purchased dictionaries for all third-grade students in the school district (an annual program) and is working on sending a corn grinding mill to a village in Zimbabwe.

Baldwinsville Rotary thanks their sponsors, everyone who bought duck tickets, all of the volunteers that plan and work during the event, everyone who came out to Mercer Park for the special day and all the vendors, musicians and entertainment that helped make the day fun and lively. It is truly a community effort to create this community event.

The Baldwinsville Rotary Club is a service organization that has been giving back to the community for over 40 years. Members work together to raise money and find helpful ways to put it back into the community, through scholarships, supporting other organizations and implementing programs. The club is also very social, having fun while working together for the greater good. Guests are always welcome to come to a meeting and learn more. The club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays or noon Wednesdays at the Red Mill Inn. Be sure to check the schedule at BaldwinsvilleRotary.org in case there is something special going on.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story