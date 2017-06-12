Bust month planned at Marcellus Library

Marcellus Free Library plans June events

For children:

Children’s Summer Learning Experience Program: “Build a Better World at MFL.”

For children preschool through grade 5. Registration began June 1.

The Summer Reading Program begins June 26. Kids, come on down to the library and pick up your “Took Kit” complete with reading log notebook for picture and chapter books. For those who want to make the world a better place, pick up your “Building Blocks For a Better World” challenge card/lanyard. Read. Record your titles. Take a chance on Challenge #1. Then, come in to the library once a week for the next six weeks, get your reading log stamped, your completed challenge recognized and rewarded, and pick a prize.

For every five/books or chapters read, receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several assorted prizes. Registration is required.

Check out the Construction Collective, a weekly craft activity for those looking for an opportunity to be inspired, innovative and creative.

Toddler Story Time: Budding Builders Starts June 28 and ends Aug. 2: Wednesdays mornings at 9:15 a.m. For children ages 18 months to 3 years accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org or call 315-673-3221.

Preschool Story Time: Building Buddies. Starts June 29 and ends Aug. 3: Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 4 through 6. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org, or call 315-673-3221

Celebrate The Children’s Little Free Library of Marcellus Park on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. Near the Marcellus Park playground. Free popcorn, face painting, balloons and fun. Please bring gently loved books for our donation box to keep the library stocked this summer.

Build a Garden in a Pot Workshop – for kids ages 8 through 12 with Mark Moncavage of Sparrow Flowers and Gardens. Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required, space is limited.

Build a Better World! 2017 Summer Program Kick-Off Event on Wednesday, June 28. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Building games and activities downstairs in the Library. Out of the Cage Pet Mobile presented by Jennifer Clarke at 6:30 p.m. An engaging presentation/demonstration about a diverse assortment of animals. All ages welcome.

For Teens

Make Your Summer @ MFL – Teen Summer Reading Challenge and Programs. All programs led by Abbey Vensel – Math education major at SUNY Geneseo. Participate in the OCPL summer reading program by creating an account at sites.google.com/site/ocplmys/badges/home. You can log the books that you have read, as well as complete a variety of fun and diverse badges and challenges, for a chance to win in our End-of-Summer Teen Raffle!

Teen Summer Reading Challenge: As you tear through your endless summer reads or enjoy yourself at any of our teen events, enter into our ongoing Teen Summer Reading Challenge raffle by filling out a ticket at the Circulation desk with the name of the book you read or the name of the event you attended. Drawings occur every other Friday, and will be cumulative, so the more times you enter, the better your chances of winning!

Fun in the YA Lounge! All month long, collage crafts will be available in the YA Lounge for patrons to come and make a fun collage of their own. You can make a Dream Board, a Summer To Do collage, or whatever else suits your fancy.

Minecraft Mondays starts June 19: 3:30 to 5 p.m. for Ages 10 and up. Come join us in the upstairs Community Room for a fun afternoon playing. Minecraft and other computer games. Program will be offered weekly.

Teen Summer Reading Kick-off Event – Squirt Gun Painting. Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. All ages welcome. Get artsy with a colorful evening of using squirt guns to create a masterpiece. All you need are some clothes you can get dirty and an artistic vision. This will also be our kick-off event for Teen Summer Reading at the MFL, so come and enjoy some snacks, explore your artistic side and learn about the future summer teen programs

Teen Trivia for ages 12 through 18. Tuesday, June 27 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.

Do you want to test your vast Trivia knowledge and determine who is the smartest of your friend group? Join us for an afternoon of Teen Trivia with categories focusing on YA novels, music, TV, movies and more. Teams can be from 1 to 5 people. Food and prizes!

Teen Book Club – Whatcha Reading?

Wednesday, June 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 12 through 18. Join us for the first Teen Book Club night of the summer! For this session, we will just be discussing what we have been reading lately and deciding what our July book will be.

For all

POSTED – 2017 Winner of JCC Battle of the Bands will have a concert on Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Marcellus Optimist Club. Concert held on the Library lawn* Please bring lawn chairs. POSTED features the talents of local Marcellus High School students; Nate Murphy, lead vocals, Sam Hayduke on drums, Dan Wrona on guitar, Josh Winoski on drums and Riley Burns on bass guitar. POSTED plays original material as well as covers. Free popcorn. *Rain location: Community Room

Trivia Night hosted by Jake Widrick at the Lakeside Vista Restaurant 2437 Rt. 174 Marietta on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. Call to reserve a table 315-636-1083. All ages welcome and it’s free to play. The maximum number for each team is 6 people

OneNote Workshop taught by Amanda Perrine on Wednesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. Registration required. Microsoft OneNote is a free computer program that can help you organize your notes, articles, grocery lists, recipes, hobbies and anything else in your computer. Through online syncing, your information will be available on any computer or smartphone you use. Learn how to set up OneNote and use it to make your life easier. Please bring a laptop if you have one; laptops will be available for those who need to borrow one. Class size is limited; please register.

Worm Composting Workshop with Theresa Evans of OCCRA on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.; Registration is required. Composting is great for both reducing waste and keeping your garden healthy. Learn how to build a worm bin to start your composting project. Step-by-step instructions, materials and worms included. There is no charge but space is limited, so please register in advance.

