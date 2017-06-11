Tuthill second, Bosco fourth at state track meet

Not only did West Genesee boys track and field thrower Evan Tuthill continue to break his own school marks in the discus, it nearly led to a state championship.

During last Friday’s state Division I (large school) meet at Union-Endicott High School, Tuthill was part of the first flight of competitors and won that portion, throwing the discus 156 feet 5 inches, more than three feet beyond the 153’1” he had tossed during the season.

Then Tuthill waited while the second flight had their throws, and only one man beat him – Lancaster’s Paul Kemsley, whose throw of 180 feet provided for a convincing victory as Tuthill had to settle for the second-place medal.

Still, it was quite a feat, and Tuthill earned another medal in Saturday’s Federation portion of the discus by going 151’5”. That put him in sixth place overall, with four Division II (small school) throwers between Tuthill and Kemsley, who won with 175’3”.

In another top-five finish by a local athlete in a throwing event, Solvay junior Ashley Bosco emerge with a fourth-place finish in the shot put. Delia’s top throw of 39’6 ¼” put her above most of the field, though Valhalla’s Samantha Morillo won with 43’2 ¾”.

Elsewhere for West Genesee, Emily Young got to ninth place in Division I in the 800-meter run (11th overall) in a time of 2:12.91. Megan Delia, the school-record holder in the 400-meter hurdles, finished 13th in 1:05.87, while Carly Benson, Kendall Dombroskie, Kelsey Fox and Abby Kuppinger were 14th in the 4×400 relay in 4:14/51/

For Jordan-Elbridge, the highlight was seeing its 4×100 relay team of Madi Hatt, Abby Fallon, Julie Hines and Emily Klock shatter a school record in the 4×100 relay . The Eagles finished in 49.91 seconds and was fifth in Division II, chasing, among other, Skaneateles, who broke the Section III record with 48.74 seconds and finished second to Tapestry Charter’s 48.42 seconds.

J-E also had Marion Quigley take part in the five-event pentathlon. Having earned 3,156 points in this event during the season, Quigley only reached 2,720 points here, but that was good for seventh place in Division II. Geneseo’s Kyle Rollins, with 3,473 points, prevailed.

The lone Marcellus competitor at the state meet, Sam Stearns, could not clear a height in the pole vault, one claimed by North Tonawanda’s Anton Kunnas by clearing 15’6”, three inches ahead of the field.

