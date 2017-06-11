Sears OT goal gives Lakers state lacrosse title

Twelve months ago, Kyla Sears could only watch as her Skaneateles girls lacrosse team fell one victory short of the ultimate prize.

But on that same SUNY-Cortland turf Saturday afternoon, Sears made sure the Lakers had a different outcome, putting home the decisive goal near the end of the second overtime period that beat Bronxville 12-11 and delivered the state Class D title, the program’s fourth overall.

That it came down to Sears completing her senior campaign in the best way possible seemed straight out of a script, given the knee injuries that sidelined her in 2016 and in the early part of this season, but everyone on the Skaneateles squad contributed to this championship effort.

At one point in the first half against Bronxville, the Lakers trailed 8-2, having surrendered seven consecutive goals to the Broncos. Mason Warble had three of those goals, with Allie Berkery earning two others.

An historic comeback began with Abby Kuhns’ goal with 6:07 left in the half. Three more goals – from Sears, Grace Dower and Olivia Navaroli – followed, with Navaroli converting 10 seconds before halftime as Bronxville’s margin was cut to 9-6 at the break.

Even though the pace and physical play picked up in the second half, scoring opportunities proved elusive on both ends. That suited the Broncos, for the Lakers would get within one twice thanks to goals by Dower and Mae McGlynn, only to get answered.

Lucy Hanrahan found the net with 6:57 left to push Bronxville’s lead to 11-9. Sears answered 30 seconds later, her fourth goal of the afternoon, and with 4:06 to play Navaroli put home the tying goal.

Once it got back possession, the Broncos worked a long possession, looking for a winning goal in the last seconds of regulation. But the Lakers’ defense made the stop it needed, pushing the game to overtime, where one goal would decide it.

Again with the ball in the first OT, Bronxville worked it around, only to have Emily Baldwin make the biggest of her eight saves on a free-position shot with 15 seconds left. Another extra period would be required.

Tested again in the second OT, the Lakers forced a turnover that Mikaela Terhune picked up. Eventually, the ball went into the Broncos’ end, and a series of fouls put Sears in position on the right side.

Using her trademark speed, Sears charged toward the net, faked a pass to freeze the defenders, and then turned and shot – past Bronxville goalie Gianna DiMinno. Moments later, Sears was mobbed by her teammates celebrating a first state title since 2014.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story