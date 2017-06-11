Boys, girls Lakers take part in state track meet

Right to the last time they raced together, the Cazenovia boys track and field team’s 4×100 relay side kept getting better.

And that would include the Lakers’ appearance in last Friday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships at Union-Endicott High School, where Alec Boone, Sean McPherson, James Pavelchak and Elijah Wellington-Harper would post their quickest time of the spring.

Pavelchak and Wellington-Harper, both sophomores, ran the first and third legs, respectively, with McPherson, a senior, on the second leg and Boone, another senior, on the anchor leg.

Together, these Lakers posted a time of 45.05 seconds, one-hundredth of a second faster than the 45.06 that got them to the state meet. That was good for fourth place in their heat and 11th place overall as University Prep-Rochester won in 43.17 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the Division II girls long jump, Cazenovia’s Chloe Smith, who went as far as 17 feet 6 ½ inches during the season, would take 12th place by going 15’10”. Depew’s Samantha Spinella was victorious by going 18’1 ¾”.

