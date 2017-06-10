Lenny Smith Memorial Cruise to raise money for American Lung Association

Lenny Smith became known for his “old school” pin striping and classic frame works on cars and motorcycles. A car cruise in his memory will be held June 17 to raise money for the American Lung Association. (Photo: kolorcraftautobody.com)

Greg Smith will host the fourth annual “Lenny Smith Memorial Cruise” in honor of his father, Lenny Smith, on Saturday, June 17.

Kicking off at Kolorcraft Autobody and ending at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill, the event aims to raise awareness and funding for the American Lung Association of the Northeast and consists of an informal parade of some of the cars and motorcycles that Lenny worked on and loved, through the neighborhood that he lived and worked for over 45 years. Lenny died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2013.

Lenny Smith’s return to Syracuse after serving in the Vietnam War culminated in the opening of a small business, Kolorcraft Autobody, 45 years ago. Over the next five decades, Lenny became a local icon, well-known for his “old school” pinstriping and classic frame works on cars and motorcycles.

The car parade is open for participation for those who knew Lenny or anyone with an interesting car or motorcycle. Those interested in riding in the cruise are asked to donate $20 and $10 for each additional passenger or walk-ins. In the past, the event has attracted up to 350 people who knew and loved Lenny.

The parade will be followed by lunch and entertainment by the Chris Taylor Band at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill. There will be 50/50 and gift basket raffles throughout the event.

The Lenny Smith Memorial Cruise starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Kolorcraft Autobody at 3980 New Court Ave., Syracuse. The ride ends at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill on Route 57, where lunch will be served at noon.

To learn more, contact Greg Smith by email at Gsmith@kolorcraftab.com or by phone at (315) 437-4755.

About the American Lung Association of the Northeast

The American Lung Association of the Northeast is part of the American Lung Association, the oldest voluntary health organization in the U.S.

Established in 1904 to combat tuberculosis, the ALA’s mission today is to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. The focus is on air quality, asthma, tobacco control, and all lung disease.

The American Lung Association in the Northeast serves Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. To learn more, visit lung.org.

