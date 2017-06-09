What’s on PAC-B? June 10-16

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 10

9:00 AM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)

then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)

3:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

3:40 PM Friends of BPL: “How Does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baldwinsville’s Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)

then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)

Sunday, June 11

9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)

then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)

12:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

12:40 PM Friends of BPL: “How does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)

1:45 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)

then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)

9:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, June 12

9:00 AM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

9:40 AM Friends of BPL: “How Does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)

10:45 AM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

12:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)

then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)

6:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)

then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

9:40 PM Friends of BPL: “How Does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)

10:45 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

Tuesday, June 13

9:00 AM Baker HS Annual Moving Up Day (2017)

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)

1:05 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

2:25 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

3:00 PM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)

4:10 PM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)

6:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)

7:20 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

8:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)

10:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)

11:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)

Wednesday, June 14

9:00 AM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)

10:20 AM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

11:45 AM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)

1:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)

2:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)

3:00 PM Baker HS Annual Moving Up Day (2017)

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)

7:05 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

8:25 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

9:00 PM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)

10:10PM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)

Thursday, June 15

9:00 AM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)

10:10AM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)

12:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)

1:20 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)

4:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)

5:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)

10:05 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

11:25 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

Friday, June 16

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)

10:05 AM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

11:25 AM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

12:00 PM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)

1:10 PM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)

3:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)

4:20 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

5:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)

7:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)

8:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)

9:00 PM Baker HS Annual Moving Up Day (2017)

