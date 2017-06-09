 

What’s on PAC-B? June 10-16

Jun 09, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 10

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)
  • then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)
  • 3:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 3:40 PM Friends of BPL: “How Does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baldwinsville’s Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)
  • then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)

Sunday, June 11

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)
  • then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)
  • 12:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 12:40 PM Friends of BPL: “How does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)
  • 1:45 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)
  • then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, June 12

  • 9:00 AM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 9:40 AM Friends of BPL: “How Does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)
  • 10:45 AM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)
  • 12:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (6/6/2017)
  • then Board of Ed (6/5/2017)
  • 6:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2017)
  • then Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM 2016 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 9:40 PM Friends of BPL: “How Does Your Garden Grow” J. Sollecito (2013)
  • 10:45 PM Friends of BPL: Garden Club @ The Library (2007)

Tuesday, June 13

  • 9:00 AM Baker HS Annual Moving Up Day (2017)
  • 12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)
  • 1:05 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 2:25 PM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show
  • 3:00 PM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 4:10 PM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)
  • 7:20 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
  • 8:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
  • 9:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)
  • 10:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)
  • 11:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)

Wednesday, June 14

  • 9:00 AM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)
  • 10:20 AM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
  • 11:45 AM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
  • 12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)
  • 1:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)
  • 2:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)
  • 3:00 PM Baker HS Annual Moving Up Day (2017)
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)
  • 7:05 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 8:25 PM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show
  • 9:00 PM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 10:10PM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)

Thursday, June 15

  • 9:00 AM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 10:10AM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)
  • 12:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)
  • 1:20 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
  • 2:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
  • 3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)
  • 4:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)
  • 5:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)
  • 10:05 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 11:25 PM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show

Friday, June 16

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ N.Y. State Fairgrounds (11/5/11)
  • 10:05 AM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 11:25 AM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show
  • 12:00 PM Baker Choir: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 1:10 PM Ray 6th Grade Spring Concert (6/7/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Dick Clarke (2012)
  • 4:20 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
  • 5:45 PM Strangest House in the World: Korner’s Folly
  • 6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Abbott Family Farm (2010)
  • 7:10 PM Friends of BPL: Ham Radio w Tim (N2VZD) & Fred (W2LGA) (2016)
  • 8:15 PM Friends of BPL: The Grand Army of the Republic (2007)
  • 9:00 PM Baker HS Annual Moving Up Day (2017)

