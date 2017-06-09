State Police announce Jordan man arrested on sex abuse chrages

State Police announce the arrest of Shawn A. Stoltz, age 50, from Jordan, NY for Forcible Touching, Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree, (2) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, (2) counts of Unlawfully Dealing to minors – alcohol, all class “A” misdemeanors.

Stoltz is charged with providing alcohol and having sexual contact with a 13 year-old and a 14 year-old girl during a camping trip at Watkins Glen Campgrounds in Schuyler County on Memorial Day weekend.

Stoltz, an off-duty New York State Correction Officer, was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Dix Court on June 23, 2017 at 2 PM.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story