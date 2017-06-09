Red, White & Blue Barbecue fundraiser returning to Clear Path for Veterans

TV personality and culinary author Adam Richman will return to Chittenango for the 2017 Red, White & Blue Barbecue at Clear Path for Veterans. (submitted photo)

TV personality and culinary author Adam Richman will return to Chittenango for the event

Clear Path for Veterans invites the community to kick up its heals at its sixth annual Red, White & Blue Barbecue from 5 to 9 p.m. on June 17. It is the organization’s primary annual fundraising event, and all proceeds go directly into programming that is offered free of charge to veterans of all eras, active duty and their families.

The theme of this year’s event will transform Clear Path’s grounds and facility into an authentic, relaxed “country chic” down-home setting, complete with amazing food, live entertainment by The Highjivers – a rhythm & blues/rock n’ roll group from Nashville, Tenn. – plus bourbon and wine selections from across the U.S. Horseshoes, cornhole and baby piglets will add festive flair to the evening.

TV personality and culinary author Adam Richman will return to Chittenango for the event. Richman, perhaps best known for the Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food,” serves as a board member for the Armed Forces Foundation, a non-profit organization that, in part, works to improve military-to-civilian reintegration efforts.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que will supply pulled pork and a selection of side dishes, and Clear Path’s culinary team will prepare a pig roast. New York state wineries, breweries and distilleries have generously donated a large selection of beverages that will be offered at an open bar as a part of the general admission. Festive desserts – including strawberry shortcake using Clear Path-grown fruit – are also a part of the event’s menu.

This lively community celebration will take place at Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango. Inspired by Doug and Helen Marrone, the Red, White & Blue Barbecue is Clear Path’s largest onsite fundraiser. The proceeds support Clear Path’s programs which serve more than 18,000 veterans, active service members and their families.

A brief ceremony is held during the event to recognize individuals for the Miles & Maddy Service Footprint Award who selflessly dedicate themselves to serving others and their community. The 2016 recipients were John Mays, a U.S. Marine Corps Veterans and president emeritus for Clear Path’s Board of Directors, and Cindy Hawks, LMT, a certified message therapist, who has volunteered her services since Clear Path’s inception.

Tickets for adults 18 and over are $85 pre-sale, $100 at the door; children are $40 pre-sale, $50 at the door; 8 years and under are free. If you would like to provide an opportunity to a Veteran to attend the event at no charge, you are welcome to purchase a “Sponsor a Veteran” ticket. For more information and to purchase your ticket online, visit www.tinyurl.com/RWB2017.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story