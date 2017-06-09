Nancy Nichols, 81

Nancy Nichols, 81, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2017, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Nancy was born in Gloversville, N.Y., the daughter of Stanley B. and Doris Schaefer Hoffmann. She grew up in Patterson, N.Y. and graduated from SUNY New Paltz. She was an elementary school teacher in Schenectady and Livingston Manor, N.Y., before moving to Cazenovia in 1967. Nancy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia and a member of their choir for many years. In addition to singing in the church choir, she enjoyed handwork; sewing, knitting and being a Girl Scout Leader.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard A. Nichols of Cazenovia; three daughters, Susan Nichols of Fayetteville, Laura Nichols of Madison, NJ and Amy (Eric) Brown of Fabius; one brother, Kurt (Cathy) Hoffmann of Kingston, N.Y., as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Nichols family would like to thank the staff at Crouse Community Center for their excellent care and compassion provided to Nancy during her recent illness.

There are no calling hours, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Nichols may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, P.O. Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of sympathy for the Nichols family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

