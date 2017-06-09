Merwin Marshall, 82

Merwin Marshall, USAF (Ret.), 82, of Cazenovia passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 6, 2017, at University Hospital in Syracuse. Merwin was born in Syracuse and lived most of his life in Cazenovia. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and retired in 1971 as a Master Sergeant. Merwin was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. After his military service, Merwin got into the restaurant business. His first establishment was Kings Cleaver in Florida and then owned and operated Stables Inn in Chittenango Falls, Marshall’s Diner in Cazenovia and Marshall’s Double Diner in the Town of Sullivan. Merwin was a member of the American Legion Post 88, Cazenovia.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Beverly Marshall in 2002 and by a son, Everett in 2012. Merwin is survived by four children, Barbara (Kenneth) Coleman of Nelson, David (Rachel) Marshall of Cazenovia, Linda (Roger) Johnson of Kentucky and Christopher (Heather) Marshall of Cazenovia; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Burial with military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. To leave a message of sympathy for the Marshall Family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

