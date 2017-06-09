Manlius Historical Society to participate in ‘I Love New York’ Path Through History

The Manlius Historical Society will be hosting a special weekend June 17 and 18 as part of the I Love New York Path Through History weekend. Events will be held throughout the weekend to celebrate New York’s rich heritage at historically and culturally significant sites throughout the state.

The Manlius Historical Society will open the Manlius Museum on Scoville Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, for blacksmith and woodworking demonstrations. In addition to demonstrations on the forge by volunteer blacksmith, Nick Stoddard, woodworkers from the Sawdust and Woodchips Woodworking Association and the Central New York Woodturners will be doing demonstrations on the 1877 Treadle Scroll Saw, the Spring Pole Lathe and lathe turning demonstrations on an electric lathe. Woodworkers will be cutting out small animals to give away to kids during the event.

The Manlius Town Shop, which focuses on products of local artisans and businesses, will also welcome visitors. Unique Manlius-themed items will delight all and included in the celebration is the 60th anniversary of Sno-Top Ice Cream. There will be displays, memorabilia to purchase, free cake and a raffle.

The Manlius Town Shop is located at the Society’s Cheney House Research Center, 109 Pleasant St., in Manlius.

Admission for this weekend event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the MHS website at manliushistory.org or email manliushistory@gmail.com. You can also learn more about the Path Through History Weekend by visiting paththroughhistory.iloveny.com.

