Library Focus: Annual BPL photo contest winners announced

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
The People’s Choice Award winner of the 25th annual Baldwinsville Public Library Photography Contest is “A Rustic Scene” by Taylor Jones. Taylor is a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High. Her photo also won third prize in the Juried Contest. The photo will be on display at the library throughout the month of June.
The photo contest, sponsored by the Baldwinsville Center for the Arts, is offered to students in the Baldwinsville Central School District in grades nine through 12.
Other Juried Contest winners were:
Additionally, the three Judge’s Choice Awards were given to:
Special recognition for the Best Dark Room Photograph went to Brieann Obert for”Glitter in the Air”.
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.
