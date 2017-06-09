Library Focus: Annual BPL photo contest winners announced

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

The People’s Choice Award winner of the 25th annual Baldwinsville Public Library Photography Contest is “A Rustic Scene” by Taylor Jones. Taylor is a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High. Her photo also won third prize in the Juried Contest. The photo will be on display at the library throughout the month of June.

The photo contest, sponsored by the Baldwinsville Center for the Arts, is offered to students in the Baldwinsville Central School District in grades nine through 12.

Other Juried Contest winners were:

Nora Penhollow (ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High) for “ A Moment of Contemplation” (first place)

Skyler Parrow-Strong (12th-grader at Baker High School) for “Scattering Light” (second place)

Additionally, the three Judge’s Choice Awards were given to:

Skyler Parrow-Strong for “Endless Journey”

Brieann Obert (12th-grader at Baker High School) for “Train Wreck”

Kimberly Rivera Cotto (ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High) for “Drops of Sunlight”

Special recognition for the Best Dark Room Photograph went to Brieann Obert for”Glitter in the Air”.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story