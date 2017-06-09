All Saints Parish to dedicate Garden of Peace this weekend

All Saints Parish will dedicate its Garden of Peace in Memory of Children Born and Unborn this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Sr. Eleanore Therese Vargas, OSF)

All Saints Parish in Syracuse will dedicate and bless its Garden of Peace in Memory of Children Born and Unborn after each of the Masses during the weekend of June 10 and 11.

The original concept for the garden dates back approximately nine years as a component of establishing the initial All Saints Gardens. The Garden of Peace was embraced as the particular mission of one of the parish’s small faith communities who have worked faithfully to bring it to fruition.

The intention of the garden is to acknowledge and memorialize the many children of all ages from All Saints families who have died, as well as the losses suffered due to miscarriage or abortion. In addition, the space holds in memory the many children who continue to die due conflict and violence around the world. Because the garden is dedicated to remembering all children who have been loved and lost, no individual names are included in the space.

The centerpiece rock features a bronze sculpture of a dove alighting, representing the Holy Spirit for Christians or, more generically, peace. The garden is meant to be a place of prayer, reflection and comfort.

Those who contributed to the project include:

Ryan-James Landscape Management who created the garden space

Robert Wysocki and Gegenfu, artists from the SU School of Visual and Performing Arts who designed and created the dove

Michael McCarthy who installed the commemorative plaque

All Saints Parish invites and encourages the community to celebrate the dedication of this sacred space.

This weekend’s Masses are scheduled as follows:

4 p.m. Saturday Anticipated Mass: Traditional Music

9 a.m. Sunday Mass: Gospel Choir

11:30 a.m. Sunday Mass: Contemporary Music

The Garden of Peace in Memory of Children is located at All Saints Church, 1340 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse.

“People brought little children to him for him to lay his hands on them and say a prayer. The disciples turned them away but Jesus said, ‘Let the little children alone, and do not stop them coming to me; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs.’ Then he laid his hands on them…” (Matt. 19:13-15)

