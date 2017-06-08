LETTER: Chip seal paving no substitute for real repair

To the editor:

I have just become aware of the chip seal method of paving planned for our neighborhood. I am totally against the use of this cheap method. We pay high taxes in Lysander and expect better. I understand this paving will not last and does not look as good as regular paving and is usually used on rural roads. This is a neighborhood! We are just as good as any of the other neighborhoods in the town and expect to be treated that way. I have lived here for 15 years and the road has never been touched and is literally falling apart. I understand from neighbors that the neighborhood has not been resurfaced in 30 years. I will be posting this on Facebook and contacting a lot of people. Loose gray stone and oil is not acceptable.

Carol Vickery

Lysander

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story