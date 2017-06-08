June greeting card workshop at the Cazenovia Public Library

 

Jun 08, 2017 Arts, Cazenovia Republican

Join local artist and author Jeanette Robertson for a seasonal greeting card workshop for adults. The two-hour program will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, in the Cazenovia Public Library community room. (submitted photo)

Join local artist and author Jeanette Robertson for a seasonal greeting card workshop for adults. The two-hour program will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, in the Cazenovia Public Library community room. Participants will learn to craft cards using the techniques of stamping, coloring, origami folding, embossing, punches and bedazzled embellishments.

Robertson is a local watercolor and pencil artist, whose work has been published in books, magazines and greeting cards for over 20 years. She is also the author and artist of three books.

All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to 12 participants. Stop by or call the library to reserve a spot. Two additional workshops will be scheduled throughout the summer.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other library events, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

