Jonathan Benn wins “Rising Star” award at SHSTAs

Cazenovia High School freshman Jonathan Benn with his SHSTA trophy. He won the Rising Star award during the award show on June 5. (submitted photo)

CHS freshman takes home Cazenovia’s first high school theater award

By Jason Emerson

editor

Cazenovia High School freshman Jonathan Benn won this year’s “Rising Star” award at the third annual Syracuse High School Theater Awards ceremony on June 5.

Benn, already a veteran of multiple school district plays, was recognized for his portrayal of Andy Lee in the CHS Drama Club’s spring performance of “Forty-Second Street.”

“When I heard I got nominated for the Rising Star award I wasn’t really expecting to win it, I was thinking I was just a small freshman from a small school. Apparently, I was wrong. Winning this award was an excellent surprise that I could have only gotten with the support of the cast and Mrs. Carroll and Mrs. Campbell,” Benn said. “The whole experience of being at Landmark Theater with an amazing group of talented people from Cazenovia was breathtaking. Being able to tap dance on Landmark Theater’s stage was a dream of mine that I never thought would come true, but it did. I was very proud of the dancers in “We’re in the Money.” This was an experience that is going to go down in the books as one of the most amazing nights ever,” Benn said.

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards, sponsored by the Syracuse Post Standard and The Landmark Theater, celebrate and recognize local student achievements in the production and performance of theater.

Each year, the SHSTA committee calls for interested schools to enter the competition early in the year. A team of volunteer judges from the local theater scene attends several plays each, then undergoes an adjudication process to calibrate their ratings, according to sponsor information. Awards are handed out in 14 categories, including best overall production, outstanding lead and supporting actor roles, best chorus, orchestra, director and more.

Cazenovia High School’s March performance of “42nd Street” received five nominations this year, including Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble/Chorus, Outstanding Production Number – “We’re in the Money,” Outstanding Choreographer – Maureen Carroll, and Rising Star – Jonathan Benn.

This was the second year that Cazenovia entered the competition, and the first SHSTA win for the Cazenovia Drama Club.

“Jonathan is truly a gifted young performer. He is a joy to teach and to work with. His positive approach to the rehearsal environment is infectious, resulting in success, not only for Jonathan but for everyone involved,” said Theresa Campbell, music director for the show and also director of fine arts for the Cazenovia school district. “The cast, crew and pit orchestra members in attendance at the SHSTA show were genuinely thrilled for Jonathan. As a director, I was inspired by the cheers of our students as he stepped onto the Landmark stage to accept his award.”

The Syracuse High School Theatre Awards were presented Sunday, June 4, at the Landmark Theatre in a Tony Awards-inspired production featuring hundreds of high school performers and the participation of cast, crew and orchestra members from local schools and the community. Fourteen awards were presented throughout the evening, punctuated by theatrical performances by six participating schools and a large combined ensemble.

The CHS Drama Club not only attended the event, but also performed “We’re in the Money” and participated in the show opening and closing numbers.

The top award of the evening — Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical — went to Oneida High School’s 2017 production of “Les Miserables,” which also took home awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role (Kevin Spooner as Jean Valjean), Outstanding Director (Brett Bogardus) and Outstanding Production Number (“One Day More”).

Fayetteville-Manlius High School’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” also received multiple awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role for Mika Sajnog and Outstanding Music Director for Shawn Hebert.

Oswego High School’s “Anything Goes,” saw wins for Nolan Callahan (Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble/Chorus, while Skaneateles High School was recognized with Madeline Van Riper’s award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for “The Addams Family.”

Solvay High School was given a Special Achievement Award for its implementation of American Sign Language (ASL) in this year’s production of “Cinderella.”

