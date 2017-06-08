In brief: B’ville vet honored; Darkroom performs

Basketball Boosters offer summer basketball camp

The Baldwinsville Boys Basketball Booster Club is sponsoring its 29th annual Bees Basketball Camp this summer.

Boys and girls entering grades three through eight this September are welcome to attend the camp. There will be two sessions:

Session I: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13

Session II: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27

Camp is at Baker High School, 29 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville. Cost is $125 per camper ($115 if more than one child per family or if attending both weeks). Register online at bvillehoops.com. Concessions available. Camp is staffed by varsity and JV coaches and players.

Katko presents medals honoring B’ville vet

In a recent ceremony at Solvay Public Library, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) presented medals long overdue to four Central New York veterans.

“It was my distinct honor to assist these veterans and their families in acquiring the medals they are rightfully due, and to present them today,” said U.S. Rep. John Katko at the ceremony May 30. “Yesterday, our country honored the brave sacrifices of the many men and women who have given their lives for our freedom and our democracy. I’m honored today to pay tribute to these four American heroes, and will continue to fight for our veterans in Congress.”

Among the veterans honored was Louis John Donahue, of Baldwinsville, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. A graduate of Most Holy Rosary High School, Donahue joined the Army and served in Germany as a private in Company E in the 2nd Battalion 253rd Infantry Regiment in the 63rd Infantry Division, also known as the “Blood & Fire Division.” Donahue was injured in The Battle of Buchhof and Stein am Kocher and awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart Medal.

Following his service, Donahue married his high school sweetheart, Dody Condon. He went on to graduate from Le Moyne College and taught math in the Solvay school district. He and his wife raised six children.

Donahue passed away in early 2017 and is buried at the Onondaga Veteran’s Cemetery. His son, L. Michael Donahue, accepted on his father’s behalf the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze Star Attachment, World War II Victory Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

Other veterans honored were Gordon Foster of Camillus, John Greeley of LaFayette and David Tatitch of Savannah.

Darkroom to perform Saturday

Submitted photo

Darkroom is making a full rock ‘n roll assault on JPs Tavern, 109 Syracuse St., on Sat., June 10 at 10:30 p.m. The band brings a fresh cutting edge to reviving old rock ‘n roll style. They released a self-titled CD in 2015 and are in the studio working on the sophomore edition. Back When starts the show at 8 p.m. Darkroom consists of left to right, David DiNiro, David Manzano Jr., Steve Kratz, Jeff Brown and Ronnie Dark. Please drop by for cuts from the current CD along with yet to be performed originals from the up and coming CD.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story