From the Assembly: Synthetic drug law reform, rules reform need to pass

During these last weeks of the 2017 legislative session, I am pushing for increased penalties for synthetic drug dealers, legislative ethics and rules reform and oversight of economic development programs.

Synthetic drug overdoses sheds light once again on dangers, lack of penalties

Late last month emergency personnel in Syracuse treated more than 15 people in one day who reportedly overdosed on a drug called Dopey, a synthetic drug. These drugs are a serious health concern, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that synthetic cannabinoids can be 100 times more potent than THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. In this recent case, emergency responders said people who needed medical attention were found unconscious, combative, and others had seizures. Despite the dangers, law enforcement officials still do not have the tools needed to penalize traffickers or the stores that sell them as potpourri or incense. The recent drug, Dopey, was sold as “herbal potpourri” and obviously, it is not being used as a potpourri.

This issue continues to be challenging because currently, chemicals are added to the controlled substance list by way of their chemical compound. Authorities have made it illegal to sell, buy or possess some of these chemicals, but manufacturers try to sidestep these laws by changing the chemical formulas. Easy access and the belief that synthetic cannabinoid products are “natural” and therefore harmless have contributed to their use, particularly among teens and young adults. Another reason for their use is that standard drug tests cannot easily detect many of the chemicals used in these products.

Legislation that I authored gives broader power to the Commissioner of Health to add chemical compounds to the controlled substance list as needed, rather than having the Legislature act to add them to the controlled substance list, as is currently the case. This would enable law enforcement to react quickly to protect the public. Also, with the legislation, stores will be penalized for selling mislabeled products and calling them potpourri, etc. when they are clearly intended to be ingested or smoked.

Ethics and rules reform; oversight of economic development

We still have yet to pass legislation that would prevent another corruption scandal like the one that involved former Speaker Sheldon Silver. The current system allowed the former speaker to dominate and control the Assembly because his power was not structurally limited. To help prevent this corruption from taking root, the legislature needs to enact term limits on leadership positions. It should also require public hearings on legislation and enact the Truth in Spending Act, which requires full disclosure of all funds not itemized in the New York state budget.

Independent oversight of economic development programs is also needed. Currently, state contracts are issued through economic development programs without outside oversight. At the very least, the state comptroller should be involved in the procurement process to prevent scandals and corruption. I am pushing for these and other ethics measures before session ends.

If you have any questions or comments or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office by mail at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, New York 13069, by email at barclaw@nyassembly.gov or by calling (315) 598-5185.

