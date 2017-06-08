Bucky Bennett Open scheduled for June 30

Jun 08, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, High School, News
The Cazenovia Lakers Football booster club has announced the eighth annual Bucky Bennett Open is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start on Friday, June 30, at Cazenovia Golf Club. The cost is $400 per team. All proceeds from the tournament go directly to the improvement of the Cazenovia Football Program with the hopes of another “Friday Night Lights” game, updated audio/video equipment, state of the art tackling dummies (Shadowman), team athletic apparel for all levels and funding of the “Tom Neidl Memorial Scholarship.”
“While the golf tournament is a major fundraiser for us part of the reason we initially started it was to get the alumni and coaches back together on an annual basis. There’s a pretty special bond there between all of us and we always enjoy spending time together,” said Lakers Head Coach Jay Steinhorst. “All in all, it’s just a fantastic day for anyone that’s ever supported or played for Cazenovia football.”
Hole sponsorships are still available.
The booster club is also in the process of building out its website and Facebook pages to provide up-to-date information on the team and to share news and events.
For more information, visit cazenoviafootball.com.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
