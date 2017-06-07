Years Ago in Skaneateles

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

10 Years

Ten years ago, the High School Student Government and the PRIDE Club of Skaneateles joined forces to create the first ever “Tiki on the Terrace”. The party included live bands, a cookout, and many fun games such as, volleyball, chicken toss, touch football, and frisbee. The evening was open to children of all ages in Skaneateles. Good weather and a fun time made the evening a success. Unfortunately, the Tiki on the Terrace is no longer held today, although the local schools still hold various end of the school year celebrations. State Street and Waterman Elementary schools, as well as the middle school, organize annual picnics including games and food. The High School is not left out of the fun either; they host prom and senior ball for the upperclassmen. These activities celebrate students’ achievements and hard work throughout the year by giving them an opportunity fun.

25 Years

For years, kids have loved to play. It didn’t matter where or when, as long as they were having fun. 25 years ago, this was no different. An article was written in the Skaneateles Press about a “Spring into Summer” event. In this article, some history was provided about Austin Park. According to the 1992 Press, boys and girls would often cut through the farmland between Jordan and State Street on their way to school; however, they were often chased off by property owner, Clarence Austin. Today, Austin Park is thriving with life, thanks to the man who once hated children on his property. Mr. Austin bequeathed the land to the village for a park upon his death in 1927. Now, instead of farm fields, children and families of all kinds can find great pleasure in the many activities Austin Park provides. Hopefully the Park will continue to succeed and bring new adventures for families for years to come.

50 Years

In today’s world our country is often divided by political issues, one of which being how strict our gun laws should be. In 1967, these restrictions were already a major concern for many people. In an article titled “Rod & Gun Club Starts Membership Drive for 3,000,” the Press tells of monthly meetings devoted to gun safety, protection of land, and an opportunity for individuals to express their opinions on anti-gun laws. These types of clubs were not unique to this time, many still exist today. Another article in the same publication called “Gun No Cause,” was submitted by this club thanking the Press for a previous article in which they protested anti-gun legislation. The argument presented, that it is not the fault of the weapon for being dangerous but the fault of the person using it, is still a popular belief today. Though gun laws and regulations have changed in the last 50 years, many Americans continue to stand strong in their beliefs on this long debated topic.

75 Years

Seventy five years ago, a captivating story from World War II was printed in the Press. The article recounted the experiences of Charles A. McCarthy, a former resident of Auburn. McCarthy was an ambulance driver who was headed to help French troops in Africa, but when the ship he was on sunk, he and 117 other survivors made it to Spain. All the survivors except McCarthy and another ambulance driver were taken by Nazi soldiers to Biarritz, France. However, since McCarthy and his fellow ambulance driver had passports marked “student,” the German soldiers did not realize that they were ambulance drivers and did not detain them. Eventually, McCarthy made it all the way to Lisbon, Portugal, where he relayed his story, and was published in the local newspaper.

100 Years

Dogs now-a-days are considered to be man`s best friend, but in 1917 an article was republished in the Press from the NY Sun posing them as our enemies. A letter to the editor proposed a war tax of $10 on every dog in the US. The tax was encouraged in the hope that the money would decrease the number of starving children in our country and kill off most dogs, eliminating a “needless expense”. Know that this never occurred; it is hoped that this article was republished in our newspaper to show the absurd proposition.

