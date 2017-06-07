Superintendent responds to bus vadalism

Jun 07, 2017 Jason Gabak News, News, Skaneateles Press
Skaneateles schools were on a two hour delay this morning due to what is being called an act of vandalism to several schools buses.
Superintendent Ken Slentz offered the following statement concerning what took place and what is known at this time.
From Ken Slentz
While on its face this would appear as a harmless prank, in today’s environment we take extra precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
Accordingly, we reviewed all of our school buses as well as our school buildings and grounds to determine if any other issues were present. Again, we had no reason to believe that there were issues beyond the bus garage, but felt it necessary to take the additional precautions.
With school buses now in route for high school students, the day will continue with the celebration of our seniors and their final day of high school.
Should you have any questions, concerns, or information regarding the morning incident, please do not hesitate to contact us.
