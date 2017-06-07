Raffle tickets still available for Dogs2Vets fundraiser

Help local vets, win a free round of golf

It’s been such a soggy spring that the winners of the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 golf raffle to benefit Clear Path for Veterans will not be announced until June 23 — meaning people still have two weeks to buy tickets from which they could win a free round of golf for four at one of 19 area courses.

“A lot of our ticket sales occur at courses who have donated prizes, and the weather has been so bad this year that nobody has been out golfing,” said John Haynes, raffle coordinator.

The drawing was originally scheduled to be held June 3.

In the past three years, Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 has raised over $20,000 to support the local veterans’ support organization Clear Path for Veterans to aid a program that gives dogs to veterans suffering from mental and emotional distress.

The Dogs2Vets program allows military veterans suffering from PTS (Post Traumatic Stress) or MST (Military Sexual Trauma) to train their own dog either as a service dog or as a general companion. The purpose of the program is to give the veterans and the dogs companions whose unconditional love and support helps both, according to program information.

For $10 per ticket, participants receive a chance to win a round of golf for four at one of 19 Central New York courses. Participating golf courses in this year’s Post 88 golf raffle included Barker Brook Country Club, Beaver Meadows Golf Club, The Cavalry Club, Cazenovia Country Club, Cazenovia Golf Club, Kanon Valley Country Club, Links at Erie Village, Marcellus Golf Club, Pompey Golf Club, Radisson Greens Golf Club, Rogues’ Boost Golf Club, Seven Oaks Golf Club, Skenandoa Golf Club, The Ridge Golf Club, Timber Banks Country Club, Turning Stone Resort, Tuscarora Golf Club, Vesper Hills Golf Club and Woodcrest Golf Club.

The drawing is a “win, place and show,” meaning the first winner picked selects the course they want to play, then the next picks the course they want, and so on until all the courses have been chosen. Ticket purchasers need not attend the drawing; winners will be contacted by the committee.

Raffle tickets can be purchased from any Post 88 member, at the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce office on Albany Street or at Gene Gissin Photography at 25 William St.

For more information about the Post 88 raffle, call Gene Gissin at 315-655-2224.

Clear Path for Veterans is located at 1223 Salt Springs Road in Chittenango. For more information about Clear Path for Veterans and the Dogs2Vets Program, call 687-3300 or visit clearpath4vets.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story