Manlius Democrats to caucus

Jun 07, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, News, Things to Do
The Town of Manlius Democrat Committee will hold a meeting and town caucus at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Manlius Library. The purpose of the caucus will be to nominate Democrat candidates for Town of Manlius offices in the General Election on November 7. The Town of Manlius Democratic Committee Members will then vote on the nominations. All Town of Manlius Democrats are invited to attend the meeting, which will include a short business meeting.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
