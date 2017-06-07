Manlius Democrats to caucus

 

The Town of Manlius Democrat Committee will hold a meeting and town caucus at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Manlius Library. The purpose of the caucus will be to nominate Democrat candidates for Town of Manlius offices in the General Election on November 7. The Town of Manlius Democratic Committee Members will then vote on the nominations. All Town of Manlius Democrats are invited to attend the meeting, which will include a short business meeting.

