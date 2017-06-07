LETTER: Be sure to vote in village election

To the citizens of the Village of Cazenovia:

I am running for a third term on the village board and I’d like to encourage everyone to get out and vote on June 20. While the election is uncontested this year, your continued support is important to set the tone for meeting the challenges of the next two years.

Over the past four years of ever-increasing costs, we’ve successfully balanced the budget each year with minimal tax increases. At the same time, we worked to set aside increased funds to fix our infrastructure. The results of these efforts are visible in our newly paved streets and improved park facilities. I hope you agree the village is in great shape now.

Moving forward, we need to consider other options to contain costs while improving our services. Your village and town boards will be studying our current and potential shared services and also a possible consolidation. There will be many opportunities to discuss the various issues and aspects of these initiatives. I look forward to hearing what you have to say and representing your interests as we consider our future.

All of this progress would not be possible without you. Your thoughtful comments at public meetings and your willingness to serve the community are what make this place tick. In this spirit, I ask you to exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, June 20.

Fritz Koennecke, Jr., Trustee

Village of Cazenovia

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story