Join Lysander historian for cemetery bus trip

Lysander Town Historian Bonnie Kisselstein will host a historical bus tour of three local public cemeteries at Seneca River Day on Saturday, June 10.

Jacksonville, Lysander and Plainville cemeteries are home to the remains of Baldwinsville’s early settlers. Kisselstein will tell their stories during this two-hour tour.

“I’ll pick out a couple of noted people at each one and talk about them,” she said.

And it’s not just the cemeteries that have tales to tell — sites along the tour route are also historically relevant. For example, at the former Presbyterian Cemetery on Plainville Road is the grave of a Revolutionary War soldier.

The cost of the trip is $5, which also includes a coupon for a hot dog, chips and soda. Tickets are available at the Lysander town clerk’s office or at the bus before the tour leaves. Space is limited to 30 people. Proceeds will benefit the cemeteries.

